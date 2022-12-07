Mumbai family tries to pre-book online cab for Kochi airport pickup, loses Rs 2 lakh

A family in Mumbai who planned a trip to Kerala ended up losing Rs 2 lakh from their bank account while trying to pre-book a cab online on November 24 for travelling from Kochi airport to their hotel, Santa Cruz police said.

The complainant, a 64-year-old man who lives with his family in Santacruz, told the police that his family planned to holiday in Kerala from November 25 to December 1. “After booking airline tickets and a luxury hotel, he tried to book a cab online from Mumbai from a number he received from the internet for picking them up from Kochi airport,” the man said in the FIR registered by the Santa Cruz police station on Wednesday.

“The man gave his credit card details to make the payment but the fraudster said there is some technical issue and the payment is not received. When he was asked to share details of another credit card, the man gave the details of his wife’s credit card as well. Within five minutes, the fraudster used the card details to transfer Rs 2 lakh in three transactions,” police said.

The complainant, who is into share market business, realised that he was duped after he received a call from his bank saying they are blocking his card due to suspicious transactions and requested him to approach the local police to file a complaint.

“The cyber-fraudster asked him a series of questions related to their travel such as about the number of persons, luggage, etc, due to which the complainant believed that he was genuine. The fraudster then said he will have to pay Rs 100 in advance and the remaining payment after reaching the destination,” police said.