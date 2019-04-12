Mumbai: Family members of ‘mentally ill’ woman in Pakistani jail couldn’t be traced, say police

After looking for the family of a woman lodged in a jail in Pakistan for over two months, the Mumbai Police has submitted a report to the state government stating that her family members could not be traced.

The woman, who has given her name as Gulo Jan and her address confoundingly as “Jalindhar” in Mumbai, is mentally ill and has been unable to give a more detailed address. The only other clues that the police have are a photograph of her and some details gleaned by Indian officials during consular access: her parents are Raj Kumar and Yasmeen; she has four sisters and three brothers; she has two sons and two daughters, and, to add to the confusion, she has also given her husband’s name as “Jalindher”.

In the second week of January, the Mumbai Police was tasked with locating her family members after the Indian High Commission in Islamabad informed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that there are 32 such mentally unstable people currently lodged in different jails in Pakistan. The letter was further forwarded to Mumbai Police as Gulo Jan allegedly informed them that she was from Mumbai.

The letter, dated December 28, 2018, was received by the MHA on January 8, 2019, which in turn forwarded it to state governments. “There are 32-believed-to-be-Indian-nationals lodged in jails of Pakistan who are mentally unsound. The details of their consular access as received from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad are enclosed herewith,” said the letter.

I-Unit of Special Branch was assigned the job. However, the details on the website did not match with the details provided to the Mumbai Police. On the website, she is said to be from Mumbai, married to Nandraj, and the daughter of Chommu and Gayatri.

They said they sent the letter to the 94 police stations across Mumbai inquiring whether one such woman is missing from their jurisdiction. The police stations responded negatively. “Besides we also checked the women accused list to ascertain whether any women crossed the border to evade arrest in any case across the city,” said an investigator.

Curiosity mounted when they read that she is from “Jalindhar in Mumbai” after which they even searched Google map to find out whether there is an area named “Jalindhar” in the city. The investigators believe that she is from a North Indian state as on the website it is mentioned that she is from Delhi/Haryana.

When asked whether they are coordinating with other states to locate her family members, an investigator said, “We don’t know whether other states were also forwarded the letters. We were given the job by the state government to look for her family in our city and as we weren’t able to find them we have submitted a report accordingly.”

The police further added that they tried seeking more information on Gulo Jan on the internet where they found out that she was caught in 2002. “The media in Pakistan has reported that Gulo Jan was nabbed in 2002 but they have not mentioned the place from where she was nabbed as it could have helped us in our investigation,” added an officer.