Mumbai: Family members of martyrs felicitated

Families of 10 martyrs who laid down their lives during 2020-21 and 15 wounded warriors were recently felicitated by the Sri Shanmukhananda Sabha. Lt. General H S Kahlon, General Officer commanding for Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa area honoured the soldiers and the families of the martyrs. He also presented the Sri Shanmukha Shaurya Ratna award to Silu Nayak from Odisha who started the Mahaguru battalion to train men for defence services when he was disqualified from joining the armed forces.

The function, which is an annual affair, was to be held on Republic Day but was postponed due to Covid-related restrictions, said the president of the Sabha, V Shankar. Each martyr’s family was presented with a cash solatium of Rs 2 lakh and mementos worth Rs 50,000. The wounded warriors were presented with a purse of Rs 1 lakh each. General Kahlon said honouring the wounded soldiers and families of martyrs will give confidence to the entire defence forces who will remember that “our society will always be with them when in need”.

Before the start of the ceremony, the Sabha paid homage to former Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 12 other army officers who lost their lives in an IAF crash last year.