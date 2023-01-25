Mumbai family duped of Rs 6.75 lakh by attendant

A Mumbai family was duped of Rs 6.75 lakh by an attendant and her accomplice.

Nikhil Ranjit Chib, 51, has alleged that his sister’s caretaker, Saloni Ekka, and her accomplice, Bal Krishna Kumar, withdrew nearly Rs 7 lakh from their bank account between December 8 and January 20. Chib’s sister Malini Chib has a disability and she needs an attendant round the clock. Their mother, Dr Mithu Alur, is the founder-chairperson of The Spastic Society of India, now renamed Able Disable All People Together (ADAPT).

The family had employed Ekka in October last year.

On January 22, Mithu Alur’s husband, Sati Alur, noticed that the balance in one of their accounts was Rs 56,314 when it should have been around Rs 8 lakh. After receiving information about the transactions from bank personnel, Sati Allur and Nikhil Chib filed a complaint at the Colaba Police Station the same day.

They later checked the CCTV footage of their residence and noticed that an unknown person entered the building from the back entrance on December 11, 15 and 20, and January 8. Ekka could also be seen in the footage.

Malini suspected that Ekka had something to do with the withdrawal of the money since she had mentioned her card pin a few times to her secretary while Ekka was in their presence. The Colaba police called the caretaker for questioning and found that Ekka had taken the ATM card from Malini’s purse and given it to Kumar who then withdrew large sums of money.

The Colaba police have registered an FIR under Sections 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 66C (identity theft) and 66D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information and Technology Act.