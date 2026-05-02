Mumbai family deaths: No adulteration in watermelon, says FDA, but cause still unclear

Abdulla Dokadia, his wife Nasreen, and their daughters died within hours of each other on April 26. (File Photo)

Days after four members of a Mumbai family died allegedly after eating watermelon, the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) preliminary tests on samples from their home—watermelon, biryani, water, and spices—have found no signs of adulteration, an official said.

The police are now awaiting the report from the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), which will determine whether the deaths were caused by food poisoning resulting from bacterial growth leading to food poisoning or by the ingestion of a toxic substance, the official added.

A senior official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that while the FDA tests for adulteration in food items, determining bacterial contamination or poisoning falls under the purview of forensic analysis. “Only the FSL report will establish whether the deaths were due to bacterial growth causing food poisoning or due to poisoning,” the official explained.