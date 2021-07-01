‘Fake’ vaccines administered in all nine drives across Mumbai: Police

Apart from these nine drives, two more drives have come under scanner: one at Samta nagar in Kandivali (east) and another MIDC in Andheri (east). (File Photo)

The Mumbai Police investigating the bogus vaccination drives have said that over 2,000 people, who were vaccinated between May 25 and June 6, were administered saline water.

These nine drives were conducted at Kandivali, Malad, two at Borivali, Amboli in Andheri, Khar, Versova and Parel. All the 2,000 odd people at these drives received fake vaccine.

Addressing a press conference, Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police, law and order, said, “We have arrested one Rahul Dubey who worked as admin official at Shivam hospital. He confessed that he did the work of filling vials with saline water. We have good evidence against them. More accused have confessed that they used saline water. In all these drives, only one syndicate and one Shivam hospital is involved.”

“We have arrested all the big fish till now. We will arrest more if anybody else is found involved in the case,” added Patil.

Apart from these nine drives, two more drives have come under scanner: one at Samta nagar in Kandivali (east) and another MIDC in Andheri (east). Probe is on to find out if the vaccines administered in these drives were real or fake. Over 1,600 people were given vaccines in these two drives.