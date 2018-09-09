Mumbai: Fake call centre busted, two arrested

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

Mumbai Police Crime Branch Saturday recorded the statements of nearly 39 employees of a fake call centre from where alleged fraudulent calls are suspected to have been made to US citizens. Police Friday arrested two people, David Alfonso and Sandeep Yadav, allegedly involved in running the call centre.

Police is on the lookout for three others, including Aarti Saxena, Alfonso’s girlfriend, who is the co-founder of the call centre. “She has the Jaguar car that we suspect was purchased with the money obtained fraudulently,” said a police officer.

When the police raided the call centre, on the third floor of a building in Andheri (West), 39 people where making calls. “They were, however, victims in the case. We will be making them witnesses and have begun recording their statements,” an officer said.

The callers would tell the victims about a malware in their account and convince them to give them remote access. They would then demand money for resolving the “issues”. Police said Alfonso worked with various call centres in the past from where he got the data illegally.

