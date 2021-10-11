Mumbai faces shortage of electricity as 13 generation units close

THERE IS a 3,300-MW shortage of electricity in Maharashtra as 13 power generation units are closed due to a shortage of coal. On Sunday, the demand was nearly 18,000 MW in areas excluding Mumbai.

Generation sets at Chandrapur, Bhusawal, Nashik and some other places are not working.

The state energy department has begun tapping various sources of power like hydroelectricity and other sources. The state energy department has also appealed due to people that they must use electricity judiciously from 6 am to 10 am and 6 pm to 10 pm, the peak hours.

Energy Secretary Dinesh Waghmare said, “We have coal stock that will last one and half days. We are repeatedly asking the centre to give us coal. The coal sent to us is not sufficient. At this rate, we will have to load shedding.”