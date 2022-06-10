Married woman ‘raped’ twice by Facebook friend who promised her financial help

The Mumbai police has arrested a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee for befriending a woman on social media and allegedly raping her under the pretext of helping her financially. The accused was arrested on Thursday and produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody.

An officer said that around six months ago, the accused, Suhas Kamble, sent the victim, who resides along the eastern suburbs of the city, a friend request on Facebook. When she did not accept the request, he started sending her messages on Facebook Messenger to which she responded. Later, they exchanged numbers and over a period of time got talking. During their conversations, the woman told him she had recently gotten married and she and her husband were facing a financial crisis.

She said her husband had taken a loan from a friend which they were not able to repay. She added that her husband’s friend had been harassing them to return the money. The accused told her that he could help them out with the money and asked the woman to meet him at Chembur. As per the victim, the accused allegedly raped her at the lodge. He did not offer her financial help.

When the woman threatened to file a complaint against him, he called her again to Chembur promising to pay the money, but allegedly raped her again.

Following this, the woman told her husband, who approached a local police station where a rape case was registered against the accused person.

A team of police personnel arrested Kamble from his residence on Thursday and produced him before the court which remanded him to police custody.

An officer said the police is in the process of gathering evidence against the accused, including his call records, CCTV footage from around the lodge, and other technical evidence.