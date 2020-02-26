Mumbai: Eyepiece found at crime scene helps police crack murder case

Police identified Sharma from CCTV camera footage obtained from a diamond workshop and the liquor store. (Representational Image) Police identified Sharma from CCTV camera footage obtained from a diamond workshop and the liquor store. (Representational Image)

An eyepiece used to inspect small diamonds helped police arrest a man who allegedly badgered a paan shop owner to death in Dahisar last week. The police had reportedly found the “vital clue” near the body of Ashokkumar Maurya, 37, who was reportedly killed early on Sunday outside Tanvi Complex on Western Express Highway.

According to police, Maurya had closed his shop in Bhayander and was passing by Tanvi Complex while talking to his wife on the phone when he was reportedly approached by Arvind Sharma (37), an employee at a diamond manufacturing company on Tanvi compound. The complex houses several small diamond goods manufacturers.

Sharma, who was reportedly inebriated, had abruptly walked up to Maurya and asked for some money and his phone, but the latter declined, an official at Dahisar police station said. Sharma got into a fight with Maurya over the matter and during the struggle, an eyepiece that Sharma was carrying reportedly fell at the spot, police said. Sharma allegedly picked up a stone from the road and hit Maurya on his head repeatedly until he fell unconscious, police said.

During initial probe, police found that Sharma was missing since Sunday. Employees working at the complex also told police that Sharma would buy alcohol at a country liquor shop nearby at 8 pm every day after work.

Police identified Sharma from CCTV camera footage obtained from a diamond workshop and the liquor store. They tracked phone and found that immediately after the fight, Sharma had rushed to CSMT railway station and boarded a train to his native village in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur city. A police team was dispatched to Kanpur Monday which arrested Sharma and brought him to Mumbai on Tuesday.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.