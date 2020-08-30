Mumbai Eye may be shifted from Bandra reclamation

Twenty-three bidders across the globe had expressed interest in ‘Mumbai Eye’, a replica of the hugely popular tourist attraction in London, the London Eye. (Photo of the London Eye).

The ‘Mumbai Eye’, a replica of the hugely popular tourist attraction in London, the London Eye, that was proposed to come up on 1.5-acre land in Bandra reclamation site may be shifted to another location.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the nodal agency for the project, is looking for alternate locations after several bidders at a February 15 pre-bidding meet complained that the proposed site was not adequate for the project, sources said.

After the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government had revived its 13-year-old plan to construct the Mumbai Eye as a major tourist attraction, the MMRDA had floated a tender for expression of interest (EOI) mid-January. Twenty-three bidders across the globe had expressed interest.

According to the global tender for appointment of a consultant for the project, a selected consultant has to identify other sites that were suitable for the project. “The consultant has to study the project and its viability and suggest a new plot, after which the MMRDA will speak to the state government and will try to make the plot available for the project,” said BG Pawar, Joint Project Director and spokesperson, MMRDA.

During the pre-bid meeting on February 15, at least 16 representatives, however, had raised serious concerns about the plot and said the reclamation site was not suitable for the project.

