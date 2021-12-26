Mumbai: Extortion bid by fake NCB officers, actor ends life; two arrested

Two men were arrested by the Amboli police on Saturday for allegedly posing as Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officers and demanding Rs 20 lakh from an actor after they “caught” her and her friends during a raid at a rave party in Santacruz (West) hotel.

The police said the 28-year-old actor, who used to work in Bhojpuri movies and stayed on rent at Jogeshwari (West), died by suicide at her residence on December 23 as she was threatened by the accused. Following the woman’s death, her friend narrated her ordeal to the police.

The Amboli police took suo motu action and registered an FIR into the matter. The police learnt that the woman had recently attended a party with three friends at a hotel, where two men – posing as NCB officers – went up to them and said that they are to be arrested for consuming drugs.

“The deceased and her friends got scared and requested them to settle the issue. The accused demanded Rs 40 lakh and finally settled at Rs 20 lakh,” said an officer.

Read | Bombay HC grants relief to Aryan Khan from weekly attendance at NCB Mumbai office

The friend told the police that the actor slipped into depression and was very tensed over arranging such a huge amount. The police were further informed that one of the actor’s friends, Asir Kazi, who was partying with her, was also part of the extortion racket.

Suraj Pardesi (32), and Pravin Walimbe (28) were arrested for posing as NCB officers. The police said Kazi and another accused are untraceable.

An FIR was registered under sections 306 (suicide abetment), 170 (personating public servant), 420 (cheating), 384, 388 and 389 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.