Mumbai: Externed history-sheeter arrested for murder attempt in Dadar

The Mumbai police on Sunday arrested a history-sheeter for allegedly stabbing a 20-year-old man at Bhavani Shankar road in Dadar. The police said that the accused, identified as Jay Ubale, had been externed from the city limits from 2019 and the attack was over past enmity.

The victim, identified as Mithilesh Gupta, was standing near his house at Dholak Wala chawl with his brother Alok Gupta when Ubale came from behind and stabbed him on his stomach, said the police.

“Ubale fled from the spot with his knife. Mithilesh was rushed to KEM hospital and as he was unconscious, a case of murder attempt was registered on the statement of his elder brother Alok,” said an officer.

“We tried getting Ubale’s location through a call data record, but his phone was switched off. And when we checked his history, we came to know that he has more than 42 cases of assault and attempt to murder registered at Dadar and Shivaji Park police station,” said the police.

Later with the help of informers, the police arrested Ubale from Karjat. The accused was produced in court on Monday and remanded in police custody till September 16.