Mumbai: Expelled Congress legislator meets Uddhav Thackeray

Expelled Congress legislator Abdul Sattar met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, fueling speculation that he may join the Sena ahead of the Assembly elections.

Sattar, who met Uddhav at his residence Matoshree, called it a “courtesy meeting”. “Since I am independent, I can meet any party leader,” said Sattar, who represents Sillod Assembly segment from Aurangabad district. Earlier, he had met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and there was speculation he might join the BJP.

“Since the Sena and BJP are in an alliance, I will get a ticket if I join one of the parties. If I didn’t get a ticket from them, I will fight polls as an independent,” said Sattar.

During the Lok Sabha elections, Sattar had supported the Shiv Sena rebel, Harshvardhan Jadhav. Subsequently, he was expelled from the Congress for “anti-party activities”.