Mumbai: Ex-top cop’s son held for ‘stalking’ estranged wife

The Bandra police Wednesday arrested Raj Tyagi, son of late Mumbai police commissioner RD Tyagi, for allegedly “stalking and intimidating” his estranged wife. He was produced before a magistrate court on Wednesday and remanded to police custody till July 2.

The alleged act of stalking was in violation of the conditions put forth by the Bombay High Court while granting bail to Tyagi in an attempt to murder and domestic violence case filed by his wife against him last year.

As per the bail conditions, Tyagi had agreed not to go anywhere near her residence in Bandra (west), where she stays with her four children, or intimidate her in anyway. A police official had also been assigned for protection of his wife.

According to Bandra police, the complainant contacted them on Tuesday to inform that her husband was standing below her apartment building and had later trailed her in his car. The complainant said she was going somewhere in her car with her kids and the policeman when Tyagi trailed them. The building watchman too saw him standing below the building, she added.

Tyagi’s wife reported the matter to Bandra police after which an FIR was registered under sections 354 D (stalking) and 506 (2) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An officer from Bandra Police said, “We will now oppose his (Tyagi’s) bail in the court based on this FIR.”