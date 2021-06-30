Mumbai: Ex-Municipal Commissioner quits key post hours after appointment, joins Centre’s Capacity Building Commission

Few hours after he was appointed by the Maharashtra government as the additional chief secretary for Marathi language, former Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi resigned from the post and joined the Union government’s National Capacity Building Commission as member, administration, on Wednesday.

In his new role, Pardeshi will coordinate with and supervise all the government offices and training institutes to monitor and evaluate the implementation of the Centre’s plans and create shared resources. The commission will also assist the Prime Minister’s Public Human Resources Council in approving the annual capacity building plans and will make necessary recommendations. It will also suggest policy changes required in the areas of human resource management and capacity building for civil servants.

Pardeshi, an IAS officer of the 1985 batch, became the Municipal Commissioner of Mumbai in 2019 and was abruptly transferred in mid-2020 after differences with then chief secretary Ajoy Mehta. Following this, he joined the United Nations as a consultant for a few months. He rejoined in February this year and was in the reckoning for the Chief Secretary’s post, which went to his batchmate SJ Kunte.

After this, he again went back to the UN. On Wednesday, he rejoined the services of the Maharashtra government, which relieved him immediately to allow him to join the Central government posting.

Pardeshi is due for retirement in November 2021 whereas his assignment with the Commission is a two-year job. Pardeshi refused to comment about his new assignment.