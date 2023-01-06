scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Mumbai ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar’s son, firm linked to him get court summonses

A Mumbai court says the firm and four others are prima facie responsible for the alleged ‘submission of forged and false documents’ and other offences under the Companies Act.

Former mayor Kishori Pednekar (Twitter/ @KishoriPednekar)
Mumbai ex-mayor Kishori Pednekar's son, firm linked to him get court summonses
A special court in Mumbai this week issued summonses to former Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar’s son, a firm linked to him, and three others, observing that they were prima facie responsible for the alleged “submission of forged and false documents” and other offences under the Companies Act.

Those summoned are Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd; additional director Saiprasad, who is Pednekar’s son; directors Shaila Gavas and Prashant Gavas; and another additional director, Girish Revankar. In their defence, the five respondents had said the case had been filed because of political reasons.

“On perusal of the complaint and the allied documents and upon… facts and circumstances, prima facie case is made out against Kish Corporate Services Pvt Ltd and its directors mentioned in the complaint as accused,” special judge Dr A A Joglekar said on Tuesday.

The court has directed the accused to remain present on February 6. “The company qua their directors are prima facie responsible for the alleged submission of forged and false documents and other such offences punishable under Companies Act,” the court said in its order.

A complaint was received by the deputy registrar of companies in 2021 that a company named Kish Corporate and others used forged documents to register the firm and subsequently changed its registered office by forging the signatures of its owner.

A showcause notice was issued to the company in February 2022 seeking an explanation on the alleged submission of the forged documents for the leave and licence agreement of the firm. In March 2022, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs granted approval for prosecuting the company and directors under the Companies Act.

The court said that it was also taking into consideration the affidavit and the reply that director Prashant Gavas had filed before the Bombay High Court in a separate case. The documents in question were said to lack the signature of the owner.

In 2020, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena alleged that the firm was awarded contracts, without tenders being issued, for providing contract workers at the jumbo Covid care centre at the NSCI dome in Worli. Pednekar then denied the allegations.

The company was also mentioned in a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya. The petition claimed that in 2012, Pednekar incorporated the company called Kish Corporate Services Ltd and illegally set up an office in an SRA building, even when the rooms had been allocated to someone else. The petition is pending in court.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:31 IST
