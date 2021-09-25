Mumbai: Ex-IPS officer Y P Singh’s daughter qualifies for IPS

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer-turned lawyer Y P Singh’s daughter Isha Singh qualified for the IPS in the civil service exams, whose results were declared on Friday. Isha (26) works as a lawyer with Singh and his wife Abha.

Y P Singh, an IPS officer of 1985 batch, had quit the service a few years ago, and qualified as a lawyer. His wife Abha, who was in the Indian Postal Service, had also quit to become a lawyer.

A student of Cathedral and John Connon School, Isha received her law degree from the National Law School in Bengaluru. “My dream started when my father resigned from the IPS because he courageously stood against corruption and I must continue the good fight. I love being a lawyer as well as I can work for people.’’

Her general list ranking is 133. She recently won a case for relief of Rs 10 lakh each for the wives of three manual scavengers who died cleaning a septic tank.