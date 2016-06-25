Mumbai: Evicted sex workers forced to solicit on streets, TISS report

IN KAMATHIPURA, the city’s oldest redlight area, more sex workers are now being forced to solicit on the streets, according to a study by School of Habitat Studies, Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).

Ratoola Kundu, chief faculty in charge of the study, said, “Sex workers are being forced out of brothels in Kamathipura. However, since these women do not have many employment options, most of them are forced to solicit on the streets.”

According to the study, there has been an influx of informal economic activities, such as sale of second-hand goods and dyeing of clothes, that has played a major role in the shift from ‘brothel-based’ to ‘street-based’ sex work.

“Earlier, the area witnessed economies based on theatres, dressers and perfume sellers, parallel to sex work. However, since the eighties, the economy of Kamathipura has shifted to small-scale manufacturing and sale of second-hand or stolen items,” said Kundu.

To accommodate the workers, involved with this economy, who have lesser stigma attached to them and can pay higher rents, the landlords have been pushing out sex workers from the area, according to the study. The study is a part of a research project to understand the socio-spatial transformations in Mumbai.

“There has, therefore, been a rise in pavement dwellers in the area,” said Kundu. The rise in ‘street-based’ sex work has brought about a change in the social relationships among sex workers, pimps, landlords and residents. “The increased visibility of sex workers on the streets has not only discomforted residents but also put these women at risk,” said Kundu.

“The women seeking sex work as a livelihood strategy… are prone to violence due to their increased visibility on the streets, in the absence of the relative anonymity and cover the brothels offered,” said the study.

“The women soliciting on the streets are often at the mercy of clients, residents, pimps and police,” said Kundu.

The study also found a significant fragmentation within the sex workers. “The old Kamathi (Telugu) migrant community that has been practicing sex work for decades does not get along with the recent Bangladeshi and Bengali migrants whom they accuse of eating into their clientele,” said the report.

Owing to this fragmentation and the constant eviction from their areas of practice, the sex workers are not unionised in Mumbai like in cities like Kolkata. “The sex workers don’t have a collective voice, they live in a state of constant vulnerability,” said Kundu.

