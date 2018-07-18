Mumbai: Event management firm duped of Rs 5.85 lakh; forgery, cheating case registered

MUMBAI Police registered an FIR against a person who allegedly forged a cheque of a south Mumbai-based event management and trade fair organising company and withdrew money through from the firm’s account.

The branch manager of a government-owned bank had written to the zonal deputy police commissioner regarding the matter following which an offence had been registered at the Cuffe Parade police station on charges of cheating and forgery. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

An officer from Cuffe Parade police station said incident took place in June 2016. A person presented a cheque at the bank with the name of the event management company that had an overdraft facility with the bank since 2005. The person had produced a cheque of Rs 5.85 lakh in the name of Ramjanam Yadav at a bank in Dadar. The cheque was approved and amount was transferred to the Dadar branch.

The next day, an employee of the event management company had approached the bank and said no such transaction had been made. The branch manager then called up the Dadar branch and asked the officials to freeze the account where the money had been transferred. The Dadar branch, however, told him that the money had already been withdrawn through an ATM.

The owner of the company then gave an application to the local Cuffe Parade police station and asked the government-owned bank for a refund. According to the Reserve Bank of India guidelines, the bank transferred the money to the company’s account in 2017.

Earlier this year, the branch manager, who had initially approached the Cuffe Parade police, wrote to the zonal deputy commissioner about the fraud. The Cuffe Parade police then summoned the branch manager in May and recorded his statement.

On Saturday, the police station registered an FIR under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (punishment for forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

Deputy Commissioner of Police ( Zone I), Manoj Kumar Sharma said: “An FIR has been registered and investigations are on.”

