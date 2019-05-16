Mumbai: Esplanade Mansion residents write to heritage panel

Occupants of Esplanade Mansion have written to the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee, seeking its inputs to the repair plan of the 150-year old heritage building.

A hearing in the case is scheduled before the Bombay High Court on June 4, when the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Board (MHADA) is expected to submit a plan of action for the repair of the structure.

Esplanade Mansion, the erstwhile Watson’s Hotel, is in a decrepit state requiring urgent repairs. The heritage committee had in 2010 recommended urgert repairs. Some tenants had approached the Supreme Court by filing a Special Leave Petition, appealing against a Bombay High Court order that directed them to vacate the premises by May 15. Last week, the SC had directed the occupants to vacate the building by May 30 so that repair work could begin.

“…your say and stand on such proposed plan is very crucial. Therefore, you are hereby requested on behalf of tenants and occupants of the said Esplanade Mansion building to remain present on June 4, 2016, before the Honourable High Court..,” stated the letter written by advocate Rajesh Singh on behalf of some of the occupants.