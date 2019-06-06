Esplanade Mansion in reparable condition: Tenant to MHADA

Toggle Menu
In a response to MHADA’s notice of motion filed before the Bombay High Court, advocate Ashok Saraogi, who has five offices in the building, has claimed that Esplanade Mansion is in reparable condition.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is expected to discuss the issue in its heritage committee meeting on June 12. (Express Photo)

The Esplanade Mansion is in a reparable condition, a tenant of the 150-year-old heritage building has told the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA).

“The building is in reparable condition and only because the landlord wants to evict the respective occupants, the office of MHADA is being used,” Saraogi said.

He alleged that the landlord of the building is in touch with a builder regarding its demolition.

Saraogi has also claimed that the present occupants (or tenants) are sought to be evicted by the MHADA so that their rights as tenants can end and further construction can be carried out.

