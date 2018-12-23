Mumbai ESIC hospital fire: CITU wants ministers to be booked

The state unit of CITU on Saturday demanded that Union labour minister and Maharashtra health minister be held responsible for Monday’s fire at the ESIC Kamgar Hospital in Marol that has killed 11 people so far.

Without naming anyone, state CITU vice-president Mahendra Singh said: “The Union labour minister, the Maharashtra health minister and the hospital’s medical superintendent should be help responsible for the fire and booked by the police.”

“We have been sending letters to ESIC since 2016 and meeting senior officers, urging them to finish renovation that was started in 2009,” he added.

The National Building Corporation (NBC) had awarded a contract to Supreme Constructions in 2009 to repair and modernise the hospital, which was built in 1977. “Since 2009, the company has only finished 50 per cent of the work. They have built a glass facade on the outside, but from the inside, the building is crumbling and slabs keep falling,” Singh said.

So far, a site supervisor and his assistant from Supreme Constructions have been arrested for negligence. Two welders, from whose machine sparks are alleged to have flown and ignited rubber sheets stored in a ground floor air-conditioning duct, have also been booked for causing death due to negligence.

The union demanded that in addition to the ministers, the directors of Supreme Constructions and NBC should also be booked for culpable homicide. “The government should pay a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to the families of those killed. The ESIC should bear the medical expenses of the injured and also compensate them,” said Singh.

The hospital is shut and no renovation work has taken place since Monday.