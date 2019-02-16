Mumbai erupts in anger over Pulwama attack

Massive anti-Pakistan protests erupted in different parts of the city on Saturday in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack which left at least 40 CRPF personnel dead and several injured.

A string of protests were organised by Shiv Sena workers seeking action against Pakistan. At a protest organised outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the party workers, led by Sena MP Anil Desai shouted slogans urging the government to “teach Pakistan a lesson”. Sena legislator Ajay Chaudhari led a similar demonstration in Parel, while party legislator Sunil Shinde led another in Worli.

Sena workers also reached Jinnah House on Malabar Hill and hoisted a banner seeking that the building be renamed ‘Bhartiya Sena Bhavan’.

“It is an enemy property and its identity should be completely eradicated. It should be named as Bhartiya Sena Bhavan as a tribute to the martyred CRPF men,” Pandurang Sakpal, Sena’s Colaba divisional head, said.

In Thane, several protest marches were organised throughout the day. While the Sena led a protest march near Chintamani Chowk, the NCP burnt effigies in Mumbra. “We want the government to wake up and do something. It is not enough to just comment,” said Akash Sarnaik, who joined the protest march at Chintamani Chowk.

A candlelight vigil was also organised by local residents near Thane railway station. “We don’t belong to any political party, but want justice for the lives lost yesterday (Thursday). While maintaining peace is important, this action deserves a reaction,” Jose Briganza, a Thane resident, said.

Meanwhile, several cloth markets will remain closed on Saturday as a mark of protest. Rajeshbhai Kotecha, the secretary of Swadeshi cloth market in Kalbadevi, told The Indian Express: “The Swadeshi Market, Mulji Jetha Market and Mangaldas Market, along with some others, will remain closed. We have taken a collective decision to keep the cloth markets closed on Saturday to condemn the attacks.”

Meanwhile, on south Mumbai’s Mohammad Ali Road, a protest march was organised by the local leaders.

“The attack in Kashmir has directly affected us. We want stern action to be taken against Pakistan. It shouldn’t be just words,” Zeeshan Syed, a local leader who took part in the protest, said.