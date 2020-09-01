Mumbai: ‘Equal Street’ in Bandra Kurla Complex from October 2

An e-bike service was launched on Monday. (Express photo)

From October 2, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) will turn into a semi-pedestrian zone during the daytime every Sunday, with only walkers, cyclists and skateboarders allowed from 9 am to 4 pm. Motorists will be permitted in the remaining hours.

An MMRDA official said during the lockdown, banks and other government offices in BKC were open, but it was noticed that employees had taken to cycling down or walking to their workplaces. “So, we decided to continue with that. People can walk for one day in a week to help reduce pollution caused by automobiles,” the official said.

On Monday, MMRDA said it would lay cycle tracks in the area as it launched an e-bike service in BKC to give last-mile connectivity from Bandra and Kurla stations to those who come and go from BKC by train. “There are some issues with the cycle track in BKC which will be resolved soon and the paver blocks from the footpath will be removed and converted into concrete road for e-bikers and cyclists,” the official said.

MMRDA commissioner R A Rajeev said the e-bike service would be available at every Metro station so that commuters don’t have to wait for bus, auto or taxi.

The service was launched with 30 e-bikes. Commuters can rent them at Kurla or Bandra stations to cycle up to BKC for a flat fee of Rs 5 plus Rs 1.5 per minute.

Rajeev said, “When the Covid-19 situation gets normal we expect more than six lakh people at BKC daily. Of them two lakh may use these bicycles, which are eco-friendly and time-saving.”

