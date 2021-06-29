Mumbai: EOW to now only probe cases of financial fraud, scam involving Rs 10 crore and above

In the order, police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has stated that on March 29, 2007, the EOW was assigned to probe cases in which more than Rs 50 lakh was involved.

THE POLICE commissioner of Mumbai on Tuesday issued an order directing the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police to only probe cases in which the amount involved was more than Rs 10 crore. Till Monday, the EOW, which holds expertise in investigating financial scams and banking fraud, was investigating matters involving Rs 6 crore and above. The fresh order has increased the amount, and further stated that cases where money involved is less than Rs 10 crore, investigation will be carried out by the concerned police station.

According to sources in the department, the decision to increase the amount was made to reduce the burden of cases on EOW units.

Guidelines issued by Mumbai Police read, “The lower limit of cases to be taken up for investigation by EOW was raised with special orders on September 13, 2018, to Rs 6 crore and is hereby increased to Rs 10 crore and above.”

In the order, police commissioner Hemant Nagrale has stated that on March 29, 2007, the EOW was assigned to probe cases in which more than Rs 50 lakh was involved. Subsequently, that was increased to Rs 3 crore in May 2014. Till May 2016, the EOW was part of the crime branch and would report to joint commissioner of police (crime). After a government resolution put forth by the then ruling BJP, the EOW was separated from the crime branch and a senior IPS officer of the rank of joint commissioner of police was appointed to head the branch.

The order copy, which is with The Indian Express, further reads that cases involving amount less than Rs 10 crore, but are complex in nature requiring specialised skills and also cases with social/interstate ramifications may be investigated by EOW with the permission of Mumbai police commissioner.

“Rest, all cases in which fraud amount is less than Rs 10 crore shall be investigated by the police station under whose jurisdiction the crime has taken place,” said an officer, adding, “and if any complainant approaches the police station first in which the fraud amount is more than Rs 10 crore, the complaint should be forwarded to the EOW to avoid any delay.”

The order also states that officers working in police stations across the city, who are assigned the job of probing cases involving financial or banking fraud, are further directed to seek timely guidance from senior EOW officers. “The joint commissioner of police, EOW, may call for case papers of any case of economic offences being investigated by local police for scrutiny and proper directions in investigation,” read the order.