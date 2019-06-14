Mumbai: EOW arrests well-known real estate broker Deven Mehta on his return from France

THE ECONOMIC Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police arrested Deven Mehta, a big name in smart card manufacturing and a well known real estate broker, from Mumbai airport as he returned to the country from France on Thursday. Mehta has been arrested in connection with a cheating case registered against him in 2016.

Mehta was produced before the court and remanded in police custody till Monday.

Inspector Prakash Bagal, who is investigating the case, said they had issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Mehta after an FIR was registered against him in 2016. “He had been out of the country and flew in from France on Thursday, following which we were alerted by immigration officials. We arrested him from the airport,” Bagal said.

According to the investigating officer, Yogesh Shah, a Hong Kong-based diamond merchant who is the complainant in the case, knew Mehta well. In 2008, Mehta allegedly told Shah to purchase a five acre land in Alibag as it was being sold at a cheap rate. Mehta asked him to pay Rs 10 crore in order to complete the formalities involved in purchasing the land. “Shah said that over the years, Mehta sent him forged copies of the agreement and other land-related papers. The land was actually reserved by the central government, so there was no way it could be sold without the government permission,” Bagal said.

Shah approached the police in 2016, following which an FIR was registered against Mehta. “There was another FIR registered against Mehta with the EOW in 2018. Currently, we have arrested him in the 2016 case,” Bagal added.