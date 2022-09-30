scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Mumbai: Entry of heavy vehicles prohibited from October 5 to 6

The police clarified that heavy vehicles engaged in emergency services and those carrying people for Dussehra melava would be allowed.

Heavy vehicles prohibited from entering Mumbai from October 5-6 (FILE)

The Mumbai Police Friday issued an order prohibiting the entry of heavy vehicles in the city from the morning of October 5 till the morning of October 6 in order to ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the immersion of Devi idols. The police clarified that heavy vehicles engaged in emergency services and those carrying people for Dussehra melava would be allowed.

An excerpt from the order reads, “On the occasion of Devi Immersions day in Mumbai City i.e. on 5h October 2022 from 08-00 hrs. to 07.-00 hrs. dated 6th October,2022 entry of heavy vehicles on the road in Greater Mumbai is prohibited,”

“However, essential vehicles such as vegetable vehicles, milk, bread and bakery product-carrying vehicles, tankers of drinking water (except other water supplying tankers), petrol, diesel and kerosene tankers, ambulance, government and semi government vehicles, school buses and vehicles/buses carrying people for Dussehra Melava have been exempted from restrictions,” reads the order.

The order was issued by Raj Tilak Roushan, DCP (HQ and Central) Traffic, Mumbai under Section-115 of the Bombay Motor Vehicle Act-1988.

First published on: 30-09-2022 at 10:11:46 pm
Live Blog

