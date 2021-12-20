Mumbai: Engineering student duped of Rs 2.50 lakh in cyber fraud

A 21-year-old IT engineering student has been allegedly duped of Rs 2.50 lakh by cyber fraudsters who tricked him into investing money for buying products for which he was promised hefty commissions.

An FIR was registered with the Nalasopara police station on December 17 based on the complaint by a third-year IT engineering student of a college in Vasai (west). The student lives with his parents and he wanted to help them financially by making money on his own, he said in the complaint.

He searched the internet for options to earn money by working from home and found a number. He called that number and was asked to download an app named ‘Amazon Merchant Centre’. He filled in the registration form on the application and shared a referral code received on his phone to complete the registration process, as per the complaint.

After that, a woman allegedly contacted the complainant and said she worked as an Amazon customer assistant. She told him that he was given a joining bonus of Rs 100 and sent an order on the app. He bought a chopstick worth Rs 300 for 200 and was made to believe that Rs 330 was deposited in his app account.

Subsequently, he was made to invest more money and ended up paying a total of Rs 2.50 lakh as he could see a commission of Rs 4.99 lakh in his app account. However, he was not allowed to withdraw it because he had to complete all the task levels, he was told.

The fraudsters then told him that he would have to pay Rs 75,000 for a membership card. The student said he does not have the money to which the fraudster said he had two days to pay the money, failing which his account would be terminated. The student tried calling the fraudsters multiple times but got no response and found out that he had been cheated.