Mumbai: Engineer posing as ED, IB officer arrested for cheating NGO worker

Mumbai police have arrested a 43-year-old engineer for allegedly cheating a south Mumbai-based NGO worker of Rs 3 lakh. Police said accused Asad Rizvi, who would pose as an Intelligence Bureau (IB) or Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer, is believed to have duped several others as well as a Dubai-based investor of Rs 9 crore.

NGO worker Saima Rizvi had registered a case of cheating and impersonation against him with Dongri police in 2016. Saima told The Indian Express, “Asad approached me in 2014 on LinkedIn. He claimed he was a joint commissioner in ED and could help raise funds for my NGO. He would insist on meeting me but I always refused. He met me in early 2016 and claimed he could raise Rs 2.5 crore for my NGO.”

Police said Asad demanded Rs 3 lakh from her as processing fee. The accused allegedly accompanied her to a bank in south Mumbai, from where the money was transferred to his account in 2016. When Saima learnt that she had been cheated and threatened to register a case against him, the accused allegedly threatened to implicate her in a false case.

Police said the accused operated from an office in Delhi he had opened under the name of a real estate firm. The accused was on the run for the last three years. Asad, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, has cheating cases against him in Nagpur, Pune, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, police said, adding he would travel by air and stay in five-star hotels.

On Saturday, Dongri police were tipped off about his location, leading to his arrest from a plush hotel in Pune. “Asad was apparently trying to cheat a woman, a college teacher, when police caught him,” an officer said. Police said the accused had cheated several other women he had approached on matrimonial sites and promised to marry them. A Dubai-based investor, who was allegedly duped of Rs 9 crore by him, has also approached police.

