Mumbai: Engineer tries to order medicine online, duped of Rs 1.50 lakh

Cyber fraudsters have cheated an engineer of Rs 1.50 lakh as he tried to order a medicine online. The cheats, posing as traders, tricked the victim into sending an advance payment and later extorted more money by threatening him that he was illegally procuring the medicine.

The engineer told the Kopar Khairane police that he was searching for the traders of the medicine on search engine DuckDuckgo and gave his mobile number on the platform on September 1.

The same day he received a phone call from someone posing as a trader of the medicine and asked for Rs 5,000 as an advance payment. The fraudster made him pay Rs 25,000 over a few days till September 6 as advance payments to send the medicine.

After the engineer paid the amount, the fraudster sent him a message saying that he was procuring the medicine illegally and their delivery guy had been caught by police. The police are demanding money to settle the matter and a police officer, accompanying the delivery guy, needed to be bribed, the engineer was told. The victim was made to deposit Rs 1.25 lakh over the next few days.

The complainant finally informed his family members about the issue and a complaint was registered on September 10.