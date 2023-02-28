scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Engineer goes missing from ONGC rig, Mumbai police initiate probe

As per the preliminary inquiry, the police have learnt that the engineer was on the ONGC's rig at an offshore installation when he allegedly fell into the water and disappeared.

Mumbai police have initiated an investigation into the suspicious disappearance of an electrical engineer who was employed on a contract basis with the ONGC. (Representational image via Unsplash)
The Yellow Gate police in Mumbai have initiated an investigation into the suspicious disappearance of an electrical engineer who was employed on a contract basis with the Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

As per the preliminary inquiry, the police have learnt that the engineer, identified as Enos Varghese, was on the ONGC’s rig at an offshore installation when he allegedly fell into the water and disappeared. The police initiated a probe after ONGC officials lodged a missing report on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Nitin Mansing Bobade (Yellow Gate division) said, “We have been told that on Friday he suddenly fell into the water while working. The people who were present on the rig even threw a safety wheel towards him, but he could not catch hold of it and allegedly drowned.”

The police are, however, sending a team to the rig on Tuesday to record the statements of the workers to ascertain the facts of the incident. “We have also asked for the footage from the CCTV camera installed there,” said an officer.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:57 IST
