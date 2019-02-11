Mumbai: Engineer ‘duped’ of Rs 3.5 lakh, accused posed as owners of ayurvedic firm

A 40-YEAR-OLD engineer from Mira Road has allegedly been duped of Rs 3.5 lakh by persons posing as owners of an ayurvedic firm.

Advertising

A case of cheating has been registered by Vivek Limje at the Malad police station. The fraudsters allegedly promised the complainant a job and lured him into buying medicine meant to cure cancer and diabetes that cost Rs 3.5 lakh.

The fraudsters, police said, told Limje that he could sell the medicine at a higher value and fled without giving him any product. “In May last year, he spotted an advertisement where a company was offering Rs 25,000 to Rs 35,000 for part-time and full-time jobs. They even displayed a mobile number,” said a police officer.

Limje called the mobile number and the person on the other end asked him to attend a seminar where he met two men who identified themselves as Salim Khan and Azgar Ali. The men promised Limje a commission on the basis of the buyers he brought in and was charged Rs 22,800 to become a member.

Advertising

Police added that the men asked him to buy medicine for Rs 3.5 lakh, an amount that Limje handed over in two meetings at Andheri and Malad. But he never got the product from them. “He followed up for months, but figured that they had switched off all their mobile numbers. So, he came to police and registered a case,” said a police officer.