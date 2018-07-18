Mumbai: Elphinstone Road station is now Prabhadevi

An official notification from the Railway Board for name change had come in July 2017. (File) An official notification from the Railway Board for name change had come in July 2017. (File)

FROM Thursday, Elphinstone Road station on the Western Railway will be known as Prabhadevi station. While the station code for Prabhadevi will be PBHD, suitable changes to the station name boards and indicators will be done, railway officials said.

“It has been decided to change the name of Elphinstone Road station to Prabhadevi station on Mumbai suburban section of Western Railway. This change will be effective from 24.00 hrs of midnight of July 18, 2018 i.e. 19th July 2018. Necessary changes are being made on station boards, indicators, public announcement systems for the benefit of passengers. The station code for Prabhadevi will be PBHD,” Ravinder Bhakar, Western Railway spokesperson, said.

The station, named after Lord Elphinstone, the Governor of Bombay Presidency from 1853 to 1860, would now have the name of a local deity.

In December 2016, the state government had approved renaming Elphinstone Road station and adding ‘Maharaj’ to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) and Chhatrapati Shivaji International airport.

Arvind Sawant from the Shiv Sena, which had demanded the changes to the names said, “The stations must be named after the respective area they are in. We are happy the same is done.”

While an official notification from the Railway Board for name change had come in July 2017, railway officials said procedural delays took time. Other stations where Sena has demanded a name change include Currey Road station to be named as Lalbaugh, Sandhurst Road station as Dongri, Reay Road as Ghodapdeo, Cotton Green as Kalachowki, Mumbai Central as Nana Chowk, and Grant Road as Gaondevi.

