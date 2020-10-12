Major power failure across Mumbai, Thane, Panvel; train lines affected

Taking to Twitter, several residents complained of a sudden electricity outage in several parts.

Train services in many parts of Mumbai came to a halt after a failure in the central grid of TATA Power at Kalwa. As business and daily life was affected across the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it will take another “45 min to 1 hr to restore the supply”.

Several areas in Mumbai experienced a power outage due to “TATAs incoming electric supply failure”.

“Due to grid failure, the supply of power in the city is disrupted,” a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport [BEST] spokesperson confirmed.

“The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconveniences is regretted,” it posted on Twitter.

The electric supply is inttruptted due to TATAs incoming electric supply faiure.

Inconveniences is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

The power outage “Mumbai Suburban trains on CR held up due to grid failure. We will update ASAP. Kindly bear with us” PR, office central railway.

Juhu, Andheri, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai, Thane and Panvel were among the areas that were largely affected.

In hospitals, while no disruptions were reported so far, authorities immediately began a battery-back up for ventilator and ICUs. They were directed to ensure back-up for four hours.

Taking to Twitter, several residents complained of a sudden electricity outage in several parts.

[This is a developing story. More details awaited]

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.