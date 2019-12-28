Mumbai: Electrician falls to death while fixing elevator at MSRTC office

A case of accidental death was registered at Nagpada police station. (Representational) A case of accidental death was registered at Nagpada police station. (Representational)

A 53-year-old electrician died in a mishap while repairing an elevator at the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) office in Mumbai Central on Friday afternoon.

The deceased, Ramanand Patkar, got stuck on the fourth floor of the office at 2.40 pm. The police said that Patkar’s colleagues heard him scream and fall and quickly switched off the electricity and pulled him out. They rushed him to Nair Hospital but doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

Shalini Sharma, senior inspector, Nagpada police station, said Patkar had suffered injuries to his head and face and fractures on both legs.

The elevator had been repaired on Thursday and malfunctioned again on Friday. The police said that the MSRTC had called an electrician from the maintenance company to have a look at it on Friday. Patkar, police said, became stuck while examining the elevator.

A case of accidental death was registered at Nagpada police station.

