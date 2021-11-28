Mumbai: Electric Loco Shed at Kalyan celebrates 93rd Foundation Day

India’s first Electric Loco Shed at Kalyan celebrated its 93rd Foundation Day on Sunday.

The shed of Indian Railways has the distinction of being the first Electric Loco Shed under the then Great Indian Peninsular Railways. During the last 93 years, the shed has maintained 16 different types of locomotives.

According to officials, as the Mumbai Division is surrounded by Ghat sections on both northeast and southeast sides, Kalyan-based locomotives perform an essential role of providing service of banking (providing additional power) for hauling mail/goods trains UP or Down the Ghat sections.

“ELS Kalyan is contributing great efforts towards minimising use of diesel-based power cars, thereby enriching the environment with addition of WAP-7 locomotives and HOG systems. It has also done exceptionally well in maintaining the shed activities of schedules/unscheduled work to provide uninterrupted freight and passenger services during Covid -19,” said Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway CPRO.