Mumbai: Elderly woman searches internet for courier service, swindled of Rs 4.7 lakh

An 80-year-old homemaker in Mumbai’s Juhu fell prey to a cyber fraud after a “courier service” she found online tricked her into disclosing her bank details and transferred Rs 4.70 lakh from her bank account, officials said.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the Juhu police on April 11. The complainant told the police that she wanted to send a saree by courier on April 6, for which she searched Google for the contact number of a courier service, unaware that cyber criminals often upload fake customer care numbers online to cheat gullible internet users.

After having inadvertently contacted one such number, the woman was told that she would have to pay Rs 10 as registration fee, after which a man would visit her to pick up the parcel, the police said. The woman was then sent a link by text message which sought her UPI details and the woman shared the same, the officers added.

The fraud came to light when the woman went to the bank on April 11 and was informed that Rs 4.70 lakh had been transferred out of her bank account in multiple transactions, the police said. The woman then approached the Juhu police.