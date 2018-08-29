Mumbai: Elderly couple in Andheri gets ‘obscene calls’ after lodging cheating complaint

The couple realised that they had been cheated when Parag contacted the insurance company asking for a Mediclaim card. (Representational Image) The couple realised that they had been cheated when Parag contacted the insurance company asking for a Mediclaim card. (Representational Image)

For Andheri-based Parag Doshi and her husband Kamlesh, the ordeal began after they filed a police complaint against a ‘Facebook friend’. The elderly couple alleged that they have been getting incessant calls from people, seeking commercial sex workers after they filed a police complaint against the accused for allegedly cheating them of Rs 1.26 lakh.

The couple lives in a flat in Andheri. Parag alleged that to harass them, the accused, one Paras Choksi, created a fake account on Facebook, on which he posted our “phone numbers with a message”. “We would get a call every five minutes,” said Parag. “The nightmare began after we approached the Andheri police. Since that day, we have been getting incessant calls asking for girls.” “In June 2017 I accepted the accused’s friend request on Facebook,” said Parag. “I went through his profile and saw that he worked as a financial advisor. I thought he might be of help, so I accepted the request,” she added.

Parag, who is nearing 60, contacted him on Facebook and inquired about medical insurance policies. “He offered to come home and explain. We bought an insurance plan from him of Rs 26,700 and handed him a cheque,” Parag said. After constant reminders, the accused delivered the insurance documents after a month. He then insisted on opening a mutual fund account for them. “We opened a mutual fund account for Rs 1 lakh,” Parag said.

The couple realised that they had been cheated when Parag contacted the insurance company asking for a Mediclaim card. “The person at customer care said that there was no such policy registered with their company,” she said.

She then contacted the accused and asked him to return the money. “He (Choksi) said he would come home and explain. We even waited for another 10 days. As he failed to show up, we lodged a complaint at Andheri police station in May,” she said.

Since then, the couple has been getting obscene calls. Kamlesh said they get calls even at midnight. “We have seen such incidents in crime shows on TV, but we never imagined that we will go through the same one day,” said Parag.

The police have registered a case under IPC sections along with Section 66 of the IT Act. Police are looking for the accused.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App