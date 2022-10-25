Mumbai: Man posts defamatory comments against CM Shinde, Fadnavis, booked for promoting enmity

A man in Mumbai has been booked for allegedly making defamatory comments and levelling false allegations against Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, said the police Tuesday. Incidentally, the man was arrested earlier this year for making defamatory comments against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The accused, Pradeep Bhalekar, is a resident of Malad (East). Early on Sunday, he posted a two-page handwritten letter on his Twitter handle addressing the high court. He made derogatory comments and levelled allegations against Shinde and Fadnavis and said he keeps getting booked in false cases and gets encounter threats for speaking against them.

A police official from the cyber police station (north region) came across the tweets while monitoring social media. He then filed a complaint with the Samta Nagar police station based on which they registered an FIR under sections 153 A and B for promoting enmity between different groups, 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insult), and 505 (2) (public mischief with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A police official from the Samta Nagar police station confirmed the registration of the FIR and added that Bhalekar is wanted in the case.

Incidentally, in August the crime branch had nabbed Bhalekar for allegedly posting defamatory content on his social media handle against Maharashtra Governor Koshyari. The officer said Bhalekar put up the posts following certain comments made by Koshyari in July. Notably, at an event to name a chowk in Andheri, Koshiyari had said, “Mumbai will have no money if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave.”

Bhalekar was charged under section 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 500 (defamation) of the IPC and Section 67 of the IT Act.