Mumbai: Eknath Khadse called for questioning in phone tapping case

NCP LEADER Eknath Khadse has been called for questioning at the Colaba police station on Thursday in connection with the phone tapping case.

Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who formerly headed the State Intelligence Department of Maharashtra Police, is accused of tapping the phone calls of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Khadse.

“His statement is important for the investigation and that’s why he has been called,” said an investigator.

An FIR was registered against Shukla at the Colaba police station early in March under the Indian Telegraph Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code, following a complaint by senior police officer Rajiv Jain. In his complaint, Jain alleged that Shukla had put the phones of Raut and Khadse under surveillance.

Since then, investigators have twice recorded the statement of Shukla, who claimed that she had sought the requisite approvals before tapping the phone conversations.