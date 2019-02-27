Mumbai: 18-year-old arrested for threatening teacher, girl with pistols

An 18-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a teacher and one of his classmates with pistols in Boisar. Three of his friends, allegedly minors, have been detained. Three countrymade pistols and 10 live cartridges were seized from them on Monday night, the police said.

The main accused has been identified as Manmeet Tiwari (18), a resident of Maitri Park area in Boisar. “Tiwari used to take private tuition from Ranbir Paswan… One of his female classmates also used to study at the coaching class. He had asked this girl to come with him to Dahanu for a trip on Sunday,” said an officer.

When the girl brought this to Paswan’s attention, he advised her to not go and instead focus on her studies, police said. “When Tiwari got to know this, he took three of his friends, who were not Paswan’s students, to his tuition class on Monday. Four of them accosted the girl and the teacher with guns and threatened to kill them,” the officer said.

“Tiwari allegedly told the girl that if she didn’t come with him to Dahanu, he would kill her and if Paswan tried to stop her again, he would be killed too. We have arrested Tiwari and seized the weapons,” said a senior officer.

The three men who have been detained have claimed to be minors, police said.