Mumbai: Eight-year-old boy dies as ceiling plaster of MMRDA building collapses

An eight-year-old boy died and his mother sustained injuries after a portion of the ceiling plaster at their rented accommodation in an MMRDA building in Goregaon (west) collapsed on the duo early Friday, police said. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered and a probe has been initiated to ascertain if the incident was a result of any negligence.

According to Goregaon police, the incident took place at the New Aman building near Ram Mandir in Goregaon (west) where the boy, Arsalan Ansari, lived with his mother Fehmida Ansari, 36, and grandmother.

Around 4 am, a part of the ceiling plaster allegedly collapsed on the mother and son who were sleeping on the floor. The grandmother escaped without injuries as she was sleeping at some distance on a bed, police said.

With the help of neighbours, the mother-son duo was rushed to a nearby Cooper hospital, where the boy was declared dead before admission. Fehmida suffered serious injuries on the face but is in a stable condition, doctors said.

“We have registered a case of accidental death and will find out if anyone’s negligence led to the incident following which appropriate action has been taken,” Harish Goswami, senior police inspector, Goregaon police station, said.

The seven-floor building was constructed by the MMRDA for project-affected people. On Friday, an MMRDA official said the building had been handed over to the residential society. The building was constructed around a decade back, officials said.