scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, September 03, 2021
Must Read

Mumbai: Eight special AC trains to run to Konkan region for Ganesh festival

The special air condition train service will be between Mumbai and Kudal in Sindhudurg district.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
September 3, 2021 10:26:38 am
Every year, thousands travel from Mumbai and its suburbs to the Konkan areas during the ten days of the festival. (Express Photo/Representational)

The Indian Railways will be running eight special air-conditioned trains for Mumbaikars travelling to the Konkan region for the Ganesh festival.

Follow Live Updates |liveMumbai news today LIVE updates: BMC organises Covid-19 vaccine drive on Saturday for those eligible for second dose

The special air condition train service will be between Mumbai and Kudal in Sindhudurg district. Every year, thousands travel from Mumbai and its suburbs to the Konkan areas during the ten days of the festival. Ganesh festival celebrations will start from September 10.

The Union Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve, said, “Keeping in mind the rush during the festival, the Railways has decided to provide 217 additional trains to the Konkan region. Apart from these, there will be eight special air condition trains.”

Click here for more

The Railways will increase the number of such trains if the demand arises, Danve assured.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 03: Latest News

Advertisement