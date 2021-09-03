Mumbai: Eight special AC trains to run to Konkan region for Ganesh festival

The Indian Railways will be running eight special air-conditioned trains for Mumbaikars travelling to the Konkan region for the Ganesh festival.

The special air condition train service will be between Mumbai and Kudal in Sindhudurg district. Every year, thousands travel from Mumbai and its suburbs to the Konkan areas during the ten days of the festival. Ganesh festival celebrations will start from September 10.

The Union Minister of State for Railways, Raosaheb Danve, said, “Keeping in mind the rush during the festival, the Railways has decided to provide 217 additional trains to the Konkan region. Apart from these, there will be eight special air condition trains.”

The Railways will increase the number of such trains if the demand arises, Danve assured.