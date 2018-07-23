Mumbai: Eight more from Byculla prison admitted to JJ hospital

As many as 86 prisoners and an infant were admitted to JJ hospital for diarrhoea. As many as 86 prisoners and an infant were admitted to JJ hospital for diarrhoea.

Eight more patients from Byculla prison were admitted to JJ Hospital for diarrhoea, vomiting, dehydration and abdominal pain after they complained of uneasiness on Sunday.

With this, the number of patients from the prison still admitted to the hospital is 16. “We discharged a few prisoners after they were stable today, but eight new ones were admitted,” said medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Surase, adding that either food poisoning or water contamination was suspected to be the cause. All the patients are stable.

As many as 86 prisoners and an infant were admitted to JJ hospital for diarrhoea, abdominal pain and dehydration following suspected water or food poisoning on Friday morning. On Saturday, the hospital discharged all except 16. On Sunday, eight were discharged and eight new admissions were made.

A four-month-old baby was one of those admitted on Friday. Since water samples tested on Friday were negative for cholera bacteria, BMC officials suspect food poisoning led to the illness. The jail has over 600 prisoners. Of them, a 26-year-old tested positive for cholera earlier this week in JJ Hospital.

