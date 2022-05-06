Mumbai: Eight-hour shift and 16 hours of rest for police constabulary

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Thursday issued an order directing that male police personnel from the rank of constable to assistant sub-inspector will be given an eight-hour shift and 16 hours of rest. The same system was earlier put in place for women police personnel of the same rank.

While constables staying in Mumbai will get eight-hour shifts, those who stay 50 km away from their police station, will have to work for 12 hours and can take the next day off. However, those working for 12 hours and taking the next day off will not get weekly offs.

The order stated that the same measure was earlier implemented for women staff in the police force and it had shown positive changes in their work, following which a committee was set up to find out if the same can be implemented for the men as well.

The committee, headed by an additional police commissioner, recommended that an eight-hour shift is possible if some conditions are followed. The order said that the additional CP will have to make a list and timetable of the shifts for their swift implementation. It added that still, some constables will still have to work for 10 hours, depending on their postings and these shifts will not be applicable on days when there are major festivals and important bandbasts in the city.

The order said the decision was taken to ensure that constables get enough time to care for their health and family’s well being.