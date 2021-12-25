scorecardresearch
Friday, December 24, 2021
Mumbai: EEH to be concretised at cost of Rs 329 crore

Written by Vallabh Ozarkar | Mumbai |
December 25, 2021 1:55:44 am
Pune-Mumbai Expressway, Pune-Mumbai Expressway accident, several vehicles run over man in Pune-Mumbai Expressway, mumbai city news, baur man killed in Pune-Mumbai Expressway, pune city newsOfficial said that considering the 30 years design life of EEH and increasing the vehicular traffic on this stretch by 2050, it has been proposed to use cement concrete on the four lanes -- two lanes each on both sides of EEH.(Representational)

TO GET rid of potholes on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH), the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development authority (MMRDA) will spend Rs 329 crore to concretise its four lanes of 23.55 km from Sion Junction in Central Mumbai to Majiwada in Thane.

The EEH, one of the three most important roads in the Mumbai metropolitan area, is used to travel from Mumbai to North-Central-East Maharashtra and India. Daily, the average traffic congestion on this highway is around 3.4 lakh passenger car units.

The highway has 13 elevated pedestrian bridges, 11 major canals, four subways and 13 flyovers. The main road has five lanes in each direction and service roads of two lanes on both sides. Of the 13 flyovers, eight are under the supervision of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation. The service roads in Thane are under the control of municipal corporation. Officials said the highway was transferred from PWD to MMRDA in April, 2019.

At present, most surfaces on the EEH are tarred and the condition of the asphalt road deteriorates in the monsoon due to heavy traffic. Also, surface renovation work has been pending for at least five to seven years and the quality of the surface has deteriorated, making the stretch full of potholes.

Official said that considering the 30 years design life of EEH and increasing the vehicular traffic on this stretch by 2050, it has been proposed to use cement concrete on the four lanes — two lanes each on both sides of EEH.

