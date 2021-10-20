Mumbai: Eateries can stay open till midnight, shops till 11 pm

AMID A sustained decline in Covid-19 cases in the city, the BMC on Tuesday said that the state government’s directive to ease restrictions and decision to extend operational timings for restaurants and shops from the current 10 pm deadline will be implemented in its jurisdiction.

From now on, eateries and restaurants in Mumbai can stay open till midnight while shops and other establishments are allowed to operate till 11 pm because of the festive season, with immediate effect.

A government notification issued by Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte on Tuesday said that restaurants and establishments are required to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and ensure that service providers, as well as visitors, are vaccinated.

“In the wake of the upcoming festival season, it is now felt that restrictions on the time of functioning for various establishments like shops, restaurants and hotels, etc, will lead to more crowding in the shorter duration in which they are currently allowed to function,” the order read.

Mumbai on Tuesday reported 313 new Covid-19 cases and four fatalities.

The state government had on Monday announced that amusement parks, excluding water rides, will resume operations from October 22. A decision on water parks will be made at a later date.