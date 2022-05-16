Mumbai: Eastern Express Highway sees heavy traffic jam due to JVLR flyover closure

Motorists travelling in Mumbai’s eastern suburbs on Jogeshwari Vikhroli Link Road (JVLR) and Eastern Express Highway have been faced with massive traffic jams since Saturday as the JVLR flyover has been shut due to repair work from Friday night.

The major traffic jam is on the routes from Mumbai to Thane and Powai to Thane on the highway and JVLR.

The traffic police said that issue will persist till May 24 when the repair work being carried out by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is expected to end and the flyover thrown open to motorists again.

On Monday morning several motorists took to Twitter to report the traffic jam to the Mumbai traffic police on their Twitter handle.

Responding to one of the tweets, the traffic police said:”Traffic has been diverted to alternate routes as the JVLR bridge is closed for long distances. We ourselves are present with the staff and are trying to streamline traffic as much as possible. (The) JVLR bridge is under repair its impact of that only [sic]. This bridge will reopen on 24 May. We are trying to ease (the) movement of traffic.”

Husan Jatkar, senior inspector of Vikhroli traffic division who was at the spot on Monday afternoon, said: “We are trying to normalise the traffic flow. There is a backlog of over 200 to 300 metres.”

The officer said that heavy vehicles are a major reason for the traffic jam. Heavy vehicles are not allowed in the city from 7 am to 11 am and from 5 pm to 9 pm but they cannot stop heavy vehicles from plying on roads from 11 am to 5 pm, the officer added.