Mumbai: Earrings help police identify missing dead woman

Two months after a woman, a Nepali national, went missing from her Chembur residence, it was her earrings that helped the Mumbai Police identify her highly decomposed body hidden at an unused shed near her residence.

Along with the earrings, a missing persons complaint filed by the woman’s children helped the police eventually identify her as Durga Khadka (52) and arrest one person for her murder.

An officer said that on April 10, Khadka’s six children approached the police after she did not return home from work. A missing persons complaint was registered, but the police probe found no leads in the case.

Last Saturday, the police were informed that a decomposed body has been found in an unused shed. The fact that the body had been carefully hidden led the police to believe it was a murder, which was eventually confirmed by the postmortem report.

Inspector Tukaram Koyende said that the first clue that led to the woman’s identification were the earrings she was wearing. “It was a series of small hoops spread out across her ear. We knew that Nepali women wore such earrings.”

Accordingly, three police teams were set up to search Chembur where several Nepali nationals, especially those working as security guards and domestic helps, resided, the officer said.

Another team looked into police records and found the missing persons complaint filed by the Nepali woman’s children two months ago. The police tracked down the family, which identified the body as that of their mother.

When the police began making inquiries in the area, they came to know that Khadka was in a relationship with a Nepali man who worked as a security guard. When the police went to the suspect’s residence, they found he had fled. “We came to know that one of his friends, also a security guard, had helped him,” an officer said.

Accordingly, the police detained the friend, Mansingh Mohta (60), for questioning. During interrogation, Mohta allegedly confessed to his role in disposing Khadka’s body.

“He said the main accused was in a relationship with Khadka. They had a fight, following which the main accused throttled Khadka to death with his hands. He then asked Mohta to dispose the body,” the officer said. Mohta was on Tuesday produced before the court, which remanded him in police custody. The police are on the lookout for the main accused.